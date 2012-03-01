BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
BRUSSELS European Union leaders met on Thursday to try to find a balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth, at the first summit for two years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all else.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Philip Blenkinsop, Robin Emmott and Barbara Lewis)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
ATHENS Greece's central bank governor warned on Friday that "uncertainty" could hobble the country's economic recovery if the government and its lenders do not conclude a bailout review soon, urging both sides to be "flexible" in talks.