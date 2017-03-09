BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.

"We should see Britain's exit from the European Union as a wake-up call despite the many specific factors that played a role for British voters," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

She also reiterated that talks on Brexit could only start once London triggers Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty which starts the divorce talks.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)