BRUSSELS Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades pulled out of a European Union summit on Thursday after he was taken to a Brussels hospital with a nose bleed, the government said.

After tests showed he was suffering from high blood pressure, doctors sent the president back to his Brussels hotel and advised him to rest for 48 hours.

However, Anastasiades, 68, was later re-admitted to hospital in Brussels for specialised treatment, the Cypriot government said.

"The president of the republic’s health is in good condition and it was his personal choice to remain at the hospital overnight for purely precautionary reasons," government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said in a statement.

Anastasiades contacted European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to let him know he would not be able to take part in a two-day summit, starting on Thursday and focusing on climate change policy and the economy.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will represent Anastasiades, Christodoulides said on Twitter.

