BRUSSELS Germany's potential for economic growth is far too low and the country must invest more, the EU's top economic official said on Friday before the second day of an EU leaders summit, while saying it was too early to take decisions on Italy's budget.

"What we have heard from Germany is that their potential growth is currently 1.5 (percent), or something like that. This is far too low. This is really an issue. We need investment, also in Germany," said Jyrki Katainen, who will take over as the European Commission's vice president for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness on Nov. 1.

On Italy's 2015 budget plans, Katainen, who is currently the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, said he needed more information from Rome. "We expect some response and let’s see it," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)