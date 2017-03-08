Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan (L) walks next to European Council President Donald Tusk after a joint news statement in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN There is an overwhelming majority of leaders on the European Council who back the re-election of Council President Donald Tusk, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Tusk's first term expires in May and he enjoys the comfortable backing of most EU states to be reappointed for another 2-1/2 years as president of the European Council, responsible for chairing summits of EU leaders.

But Poland's eurosceptic government has made a push to remove fellow-countryman Tusk.

The German government official also said a summit of EU leaders on Thursday should send a clear signal that the bloc is in favour of further free trade agreements.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)