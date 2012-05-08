BRUSSELS European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has convened a summit of EU leaders for May 23 in Brussels to discuss growth, two EU officials said on Tuesday.

"It will be an informal summit over dinner on the 23rd," one of the officials told Reuters. A second confirmed the date and that the invitation had been formally sent to EU capitals.

The agenda is expected to focus on how the EU can kick-start growth across the 27-country union, and especially the 17 countries in the euro zone, while maintaining efforts to cut budget deficits and debt.

The summit will also lay the ground for another meeting on June 28-29 when leaders are scheduled to take formal decisions on their growth and budget consolidation strategy.

