BRUSSELS EU leaders meet in Brussels on Wednesday with growing concern in European capitals about aggressive tax avoidance by high-profile corporations expected to top their agenda.

The summit was also to also address energy policy, but the scale of legal schemes to avoid tax on European operations has ensured that cooperation on taxation will be a focus of discussions.

Following are comments ahead of the talks:

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

ON SHARING BANK DATA:

"It's a bad day for tax cheats. We will act jointly and I believe we will manage the exchange of data by the end of the year and take additional measures, for example with third countries."

ASKED ABOUT TAX CONCERNS REGARDING SWITZERLAND:

"The wording is 'considering negotiations with third countries'. We want more than just a data exchange, we also want it with countries outside of the European Union. We want the fight against fraud to not stop there, there's more to it. This step is important and it's the same with environmental policies, you have to lead by example."

SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER FREDRIK REINFELDT

ON CORPORATE DEMANDS AND OBLIGATIONS:

"These companies ask for a lot of investments in infrastructure, in research and development, they want to have well-educated staff members.

"Well, let's keep that together.

"Pay your taxes, then we can afford all of these investments, and that is at the core of this problem."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

ON POTENTIAL TAX INCOME ESCAPING THE NET:

"We are talking about 1,000 billion euros per year, that's the national income of Spain, the entire seven-year European budget, so it's a very important issue to tackle."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

ON TAX POLICIES:

"I believe in low taxes for businesses because we have got to encourage investment, we have got to encourage jobs."

"We have got to make sure as we set those tax rates that companies pay taxes and that means international collaboration, the sharing of tax information."

"I am making that the headline of my G8 summit in a month's time and it is important that we make sure that (in) the European Union as well, that we act together to make sure we do everything on this agenda.

"It is good for our own countries, it is also good for the developing world as well."

LUXEMBOURG'S PRIME MINISTER JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ON EXCHANGE OF TAX INFORMATION:

"Luxembourg is ready to automatically exchange information from January 2015, as long as the European Union goes ahead with its negotiations with Switzerland and other countries."

ASKED IF THAT WOULD INCLUDE COMPANIES:

"I would not exclude it."

(Reporting by Ben Deighton, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Peter Griffiths, Martin Santa, Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott and Ethan Bilby)