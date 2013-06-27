BRUSSELS EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to reduce youth unemployment and boost economic growth, buoyed by two significant deals struck by European officials on banking resolution and the long-term EU budget.

Following are highlights from leaders ahead of their talks:

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

"We are here today to take concrete action on two crucial issues, issues that matter to millions of people: for young jobseekers and small business.

"We are here, first, to fight youth unemployment, a most urgent concern for our societies. Bringing down hurdles that stand in the way of millions of young European futures.

"This meeting is a rallying point, to bring together initiatives in all our countries, actions together as a union, with all the actors involved, not just the member states, but also business and industry leaders and employees from the private and the public sectors."

"We are also here to find solutions to the credit crunch that's holding back the very companies that should be driving the recovery, the local SMEs, the start-ups of today, perhaps the successes of tomorrow.

"We need to bring oxygen deep into our systems."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

ON EU 2014-2020 BUDGET:

"I hope we will reach a deal today. It would be good news for the ability to plan many measures in Europe."

ON FUTURE OF ECONOMY/MONETARY UNION

"We need greater economic policy coordination. Germany and France have made proposals on this. It's about improving competitiveness, with a view on the global challenges. It's not just about creating new creations.

"When an agreement is reached, we can act in solidarity, but first and foremost is the discussion about more competitiveness and the necessary conditions for that. That's what I will be pushing for."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

ON EU LONG-TERM BUDGET:

"It's absolutely essential that we stick to the deal we reached in February and that we protect the British rebate, and I'll make sure that we do that.

"But what this Council should be about is doing in Brussels what we're doing in Britain, which is getting control of spending, making sure we live within our means and then making ourselves more competitive, getting rid of regulations and making it easier for business to create jobs.

"That's what we're doing in Britain, and that's what we need to do in Brussels too."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER ANTONIS SAMARAS

ON FIGHTING UNEMPLOYMENT:

"The major challenge Europe is facing is unemployment, and especially youth unemployment.

"In countries like Greece, this has caused incredible problems for the social cohesion of the society, because unemployment in countries like mine has really sky-rocketed.

"What we need to do here is to think out of the box, inventively, find solutions. Those solutions should be drastic measures, they should be drastic measures that will take place immediately."

FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JYRKI KATAINEN

ON YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT INITIATIVE:

"The biggest responsibility of employment policy is of course at the national level, so the European decisions can only support (those). The main measures are in the hands of governments and parliaments."

ASKED IF 6 BLN EUROS EARMARKED FOR YOUTH EMPLOYMENT IS ENOUGH:

"It's a lot of money, but of course everybody must understand that the main responsibility lies in the hands of governments, and the tools must be used or taken at the national level. So the European solutions can partially help, but it is not the main story."

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

ON AGREEMENTS ON BANKING RESOLUTION AND THE EU BUDGET:

"The first is on banking union, which will be extremely useful for protecting savers, who could find themselves paying for the crisis for which they were not responsible."

"The second is the budget, which can help to create more employment for young people."

"France is satisfied."

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Philip Blenkinsop, Charlie Dunmore and Jan Strupczewski; compiled by Rex Merrifield)