BRUSSELS European Union leaders will discuss Europe's migration crisis and the future of Britain's membership in the 28-member state bloc at their regular year-end meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The following are key quotes and points from the summit:

IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY

On British demands for EU reforms

"It will not conclude this evening and is now detailed to be finalised in February. I would say generally that there is very strong support for Britain remaining a central member of the European Union."

"The feeling would be that whatever the details are to be worked out that they should benefit everybody in the European Union."

On the issue of limiting benefits for EU citizens

"This is an issue which is a fundamental principle of the European Union and many of the countries have already stated their view: that they don't want discrimination against citizens from that point of view. Prime Minister Cameron has said there are a number of ways you can arrive at a conclusion and I expect the political details of that will be the subject of some discussion this evening."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS

"It's time for more cooperation in order to decrease the migrant flows and especially the non-refugee flows. ... We have to work harder in this direction."

"Today, we have a lot of things to discuss, not only about refugee issues but also about Brexit. This is no time for exits in Europe, it's time for more cooperation."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"From the German point of view, I will hold the debate in the spirit that we would like to keep Britain in the European Union, but at the same time do not want to limit the basic liberties, non-discrimination, free movement, of the European Union.

"I think there should be possibilities to find solutions when all parties move closer to each other. Germany is prepared to do this. We want to have Britain in the European Union going forward."

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLAND

Speaking about Cameron's demands, Holland said, "If they are in line with European treaties, then sure we can arrive at an end to negotiations, if not the negotiations will be more difficult. It is not acceptable to revise the very basis of European commitments."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI

Renzi said progress on migration had been "a bit slow", stressing that implementation of a quota system to relocate asylum-seekers from frontier states to other members of the bloc is currently at less than one percent of what been planned.

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER CHARLES MICHEL

Cameron would certainly not get all he asked for, Michel said, adding that the process of negotiation is only starting and ultimately there must be compromise on both sides:

"In a negotiation there is a point of departure and then a point of arrival. The point of departure of David Cameron will not be the point of arrival."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"Tonight here in Brussels we are going to have a conversation dedicated to Britain's renegotiation of its position in Europe and I want to see real progress in all of the four areas that I have mentioned."

"We're not pushing for a deal tonight but we're pushing for real momentum so that we can get this deal done. So I will be battling for Britain right through the night and I think we'll be getting a good deal."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT DONALD TUSK

"The consultations I have led with all member states show goodwill of all the parties involved but it doesn't change the fact that some parts of the British proposal seem unacceptable."

"However, if Prime Minister Cameron persuades leaders tonight that we can work together to find solutions regarding all four baskets then we will have a real chance to strike a deal in February."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"As far as the so-called Brexit question is concerned, we will have a frank and open debate for the first time."

"We want a fair deal with Britain and this fair deal ... has to be a fair deal with the other 27 countries too."

"I don't want the British to leave and I don't want to blame the British. They have their points, we have our points. And as reasonable people, we will find a way out of the complicated situation we are in."

"We'll enter the concrete and vital phase of negotiations with our British colleagues. The Commission is ready to look for other options than the single one proposed by the British prime minister and I'm quite convinced that we will find a solution to that highly complicated question."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel)