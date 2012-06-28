BRUSSELS EU leaders meet on Thursday for their 20th summit since Europe's debt crisis began 2-1/2 years ago.

France, Italy and Spain are expected to press Germany to consider short-term measures to help struggling countries, and longer-term steps such as jointly issued debt, to defend the euro currency.

Following are comments by EU leaders and officials ahead of Thursday's talks:

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

ON DEALING WITH EURO ZONE BANKING AND SOVEREIGN DEBT PROBLEMS:

"I'm not prepared to think up all kinds of new instruments. There are existing instruments, under strict conditions, which countries can use who can't make it on their own."

"We don't solve problems in Europe by transferring sovereignty, we solve the problems by sticking to what we have agreed to."

"There is no medicine, no paracetamol to solve these issues. These countries will have to continue with their reforms. There are instruments available for countries who say they can't cope on their own in the short term but I don't see no necessity to think up new instruments."

ON SITUATION IN SPAIN AND ITALY:

"The only way for Spain and Italy to get out of this crisis is to bite the bullet and to continue with what has not happened sufficiently in past years: to reform their labour markets, to make savings and make reforms."

"I can be prepared to use existing instruments to help those countries to get back on track if they carry out difficult reforms but one measure can never replace the other. Italy and Spain can never stop reforms because they are on a European emergency infusion."

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

ON HOPES FOR THE SUMMIT:

"I have come so that Europe can have a medium-term framework to give confidence. I have come so that growth will be at the heart of our commitments and that there will be decisions that, I hope, will be accepted and that will allow us to generate extra (economic) activity for countries that need it.

"And I have come so that there are very rapid solutions to support the countries that are most in difficulty on the markets, while they have made considerable efforts to straighten out their public finances. So I come in a spirit of giving to Europe the necessary force, coherence and solidarity."

"If we succeed in having more growth through the pact that we're going to adopt, a long-term vision and immediate measures to support countries that have made efforts but who can't support excessively high interest rates - we will have worked well."

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

ON MARKETS AND BORROWING COSTS:

"I trust that we will have the possibility to take decisions in the European summit that will help to stabilise the financial markets in the short term and help to reduce borrowing costs of countries like Italy and Spain."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY

ON SPANISH BORROWING COSTS:

"We're financing ourselves at costs which are too high and many Spanish institutions can't even access funding...

"The price of the credit for Spain is too high right now, and I think the European Union has to be conscious of this and that decisions will need to be taken."

ON DIRECT RECAPITALISATION FOR BANKS:

"This goes into the banking unions. It is an idea with pros and cons... I don't think it will be resolved today in a definitive manner."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"Today, the package for growth and employment is at the centre of the debate. We have now worked on this at all summits this year, in January, in March and now. Today it is fully developed, so that we can see it off."

LUXEMBOURG'S PRIME MINISTER AND EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"We must talk about the issue of growth. We must talk about the short-term problems in the financial markets."

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

"It's important that we take some steps faster on our way to deeper integration."

"We have to show the people of Europe that we are serious."

FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JYRKI KATAINEN

ON ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND:

"We have to accept that the ESM has preferred creditor status and it's very important. It's a crucial part of the ESM. I can imagine that it would be very difficult to accept by the national parliaments if the rules would be changed."

ON MUTUALISED EURO ZONE DEBT:

"We cannot create Europe which is based on mutualised liabilities or new structures for just having new payers for the current bill. New structures must be beneficial for everyone."

"We don't like the euro bonds."

