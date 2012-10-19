BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed a single supervisor will take responsibility for overseeing euro zone banks from next year.

But the leaders, who met on Thursday and Friday, left for another time the details on the precise number of banks to be monitored and the powers to be given to the supervisor -- the European Central Bank.

Following are comments by EU leaders and officials after the talks:

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

ON EU LONG-TERM BUDGET:

"I think it would be good to have a deal, it's good to settle these issues, but it just would not be acceptable to see some huge increase in EU spending at a time when other budgets are being cut."

"So the British public expects a tough approach, a rigorous approach and that's exactly what they'll get, and if we can't get a deal .... if there isn't a deal that's good for Britain, if there isn't a deal that's available, then there won't be a deal."

