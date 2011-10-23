BRUSSELS European Union leaders met on Sunday to try to hammer out a comprehensive plan for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, but a breakthrough is not expected until another summit on Wednesday.

Following are comments from Sunday's talks:

POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK, WHOSE COUNTRY HOLDS THE

ROTATING EU PRESIDENCY

ON THE WAY AHEAD:

"We all have a sense that the crisis in the euro zone is reaching very worrisome levels. We have to be happy that the decision-making progress has gained some momentum, although we can't say we have reached the finish line today. As was expected, euro zone states need a few dozen hours more to make the final decisions."

ON WEDNESDAY'S SUMMIT:

"Following our demands and quite a stormy discussion, the European Council has agreed that President Van Rompuy should convene a meeting of the European Council (of EU leaders) on the same day, before the euro zone meeting.

"This is one of the reasons why I can say that bolstering economic governance in the EU and, exclusively, in the euro zone, will not lead to the creation of a two-speed Europe.

"Today's discussions has shown there is a growing awareness among EU leaders that the two big political necessities -- bolstering economic governance, the possibility of sanctions (for debt sinners), more integration in the euro zone and the integration of all 27 member states -- can go hand-in-hand.

"Slowly we are reaching this political, and also historic consensus, that the integration of the euro zone is not an alternative to the integration of the 27, but that these processes can complement each other."

"Nobody is denying in the coming days we may be deciding the economic fate of Europe. Some of the statements (at Sunday's EU summit) were dramatic. Some people said several countries could disappear, in the economic sense in the coming weeks, if we don't take quick decisions."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

ON DIFFERENCES BETWEEN GERMANY AND FRANCE IN ENDING THE

CRISIS:

"As far as the differences between France and Germany are concerned, I can assure you after numerous meetings... that we are working in a spirit of compromise, in a spirit of having the ambitious package to reassure the rest of the world of our determination to safeguard the financial stability of the euro zone.

"And I am not saying this for sake of argument, or to please, no. I saw a French president and a German chancellor determined to work together with the euro members of the euro zone."

ON ITALY:

"We did meet with (Italian President Silvio Berlusconi) and we've been on the phone several times in recent days...

"I would say that we were preparing for Wednesday's meeting rather than today's.

"We asked for reassurances regarding the courageous measures that have been taken and we asked for them to be put into effect and also for reforms.

"Reforms on the labour market, public enterprise, privatisation, the judicial system, combating fiscal fraud and we wanted to make sure that everything will be implemented in time."

"Clearly we are calling for a major effort to be made by the Italian authorities and I believe that they are willing to do that."

ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:

"Everybody agrees we need a coordinated scheme to recapitalise the banks and improve funding."

ON EU TREATIES AND ECONOMIC CONVERGENCE:

Measures include "exploring the possibility of limited treaty changes."

"We need the agreement of the 27 before we can decide on a treaty change.

"'Limited' means that there will not be a general overhaul of the institutional architecture we find in the Lisbon Treaty. That's the meaning of 'limited'."

"The aim is economic convergence and if we need treaty changes in a limited way that is never taboo, but it's not the aim."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO

ASKED IF OTHER COUNTRIES SHOULD HELP EUROPE:

"The G20 should ensure that the IMF has adequate resources to fulfil its systemic responsibilities and should explore possible contributions to the IMF from countries with a large external surplus... So those countries that have a large external surplus should contribute for the common good and for global stability."

ON THE WAY AHEAD:

"We will still have a lot of work. I think we are in a good situation to make progress so that we can finalise our work on Wednesday -- namely, the agreements on Greece, on banks, on leveraging the EFSF (European Financial Stability facility) and governance."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

ON STEPS TO END THE CRISIS:

"We are fighting things that originated in part decades ago. It is not about a crisis of our currency. On Wednesday, it won't the last step that we will take. That's why, when we talk about the future, that we ... probably must strengthen our control mechanisms in the Eurogroup.

"That's why there will be many steps to be taken. In the current discussion, we must on Wednesday take certain steps that belong together and that are complementary. A bank recapitalisation on its own does not make any sense. We must also see at the same time that the problems of Greece are put on a realistic basis and resolved."

ON SITUATION IN ITALY:

"We made it very clear that Italy is a big and important partner for the euro area. We trust that the government will do everything to live up to this role. I believe that we understand this as a conversation among friends. I believe that the necessary measures will be taken.

"Trust will not happen solely through a firewall. Italy has big economic power. But Italy also has a very high overall debt. And this must be reduced in a credible way in the coming years. That is the expectation of Italy."

ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:

"I am very pleased... that we have had progress. On recapitalising banks, the developments have shown that the finance ministers have reached agreement as far as possible. There is a big consensus."

ON NEED TO PURSUE ECONOMIC REFORMS:

"Trust will not be achieved alone through a high firewall. Trust will not happen from a new package for Greece. Trust will only happen when everyone does their homework."

FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY

ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX PROPOSAL:

"We have reminded all of our European partners of our attachment to the introduction of a tax on financial transactions.

"There is a proposal from the Commission and the whole financial sector must be regulated and called upon to assume its responsibilities as well. Because if the world finds itself in the state it's in, it's because there was of course too much debt, but equally because there was a financial system that didn't obey any rules.

"And so that world, we have to turn the page once and for all by imposing a certain number of rules that will enable us to avoid having the same causes producing the same effects."

ON THE WAY AHEAD:

"There have been hours and hours of discussions. Work is progressing well on the banks, on the fund and the possibilities of using this fund, the hypotheses are narrowing, and a rather broad agreement is in the process of being drawn up."

ON GREEK SITUATION:

"On the question of Greece, things are progressing. We haven't finished yet. We have until Wednesday."

ON ITALIAN SITUATION:

"With (German Chancellor Angela Merkel), we have met the Italian prime minister, we will also meet the Greek prime minister because a series of measures needs to be taken, but the countries concerned need to be conscious themselves of their responsibilities and the new decisions that they will have to take."

"We trust in the sense of responsibility of all the Italian authorities: political, financial and economic."

ON WEDNESDAY'S SUMMIT:

"Our wish is that on Wednesday, an accord will be found that will alleviate the financial crisis, which will allow us, together, to prepare, with Germany, the G20, where other decisions will have to be taken to regulate globalisation and to allow the world to rediscover the path of global growth."

ON ECB INDEPENDENCE:

"It is a point that we have evoked in detail with the Chancellor. And therefore, it is not up to heads of state or governments to give instructions of any kind. No solution is viable if it doesn't have the support of all the European institutions. It's a team effort."

Following are some comments from before the start of the discussions:

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

"Today we will agree on measures to stimulate growth and to create jobs and we will also deal with the crisis in the euro zone. Useless to say that the current economic challenges are deeply serious: slowing growth, rising unemployment, pressure on the banks and risks on the sovereign bonds.

"Our meetings of today and Wednesday are important steps, perhaps the most important ones in the series to overcome the financial crisis, even if further steps will be needed.

"Some of those steps were and are unpopular -- be it measures taken in your countries or our joint decisions taken here as a union. I thank you for your political courage, often underestimated.

"These steps forward also require simple and plain hard work, so let's start."

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

ON ROLE OF EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK:

"The ECB has legally only limited possibilities; we should not ask more of it than what is possible with regard to its independence."

ON THE WAY FORWARD:

"Even the next summit on Wednesday will not resolve all problems in the debt crisis."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY

"The world is watching the European leadership. I hope that we can have progress today towards a set of comprehensive and clear decisions and a joined up thinking process.

"The prevention of contagion and the construction of firewalls is of critical importance."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"The crisis in the euro zone is affecting all our economies, Britain included. It's having a chilling effect. We have to deal with this issue."

SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER FREDRIK REINFELDT

"We need a solution, of course. I'm not sure we'll have it today. I hear we might have a new meeting in the middle of next week. We need a solution how to control the situation in Greece."

ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:

"We need a solution to understand that this will in fact have an impact on the banking systems in Europe. When we control that, when we recapitalise the banks, we need to take a clear standpoint that the losses should not be covered by taxpayers, but by the owners and that we control managements inside these financial institutions."

ON COUNTRIES CUTTING THEIR DEBTS:

"We also need again to ask for more measures to put countries on the right track when it comes to clearing their huge deficits and public finances and huge national debts.

"Look at Ireland -- they have now started a process where they are meeting the situation they had and they are getting positive market signals back once they have started to reform. That's the Swedish experience. That's the way we have to do this."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

ON TREATY CHANGE:

"We want more Europe, stronger rights to intervene. Treaty changes for that should not be a taboo."

ON CHANGES TO THE EFSF (EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY

FACILITY):

"Today, we are preparing for decisions on Wednesday. This concerns technical details of complicated process such as how the EFSF works, for example.

"Therefore, we must consider all details.

"One should not expect decisions from the euro (leaders')group today but rather on Wednesday. I want to emphasise that so as to make clear what to expect."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU

"Greece has proven again and again that we are making the necessary decisions to make our economy sustainable and make our economy more just. We are a proud people. We are a proud nation and we demand that respect of what we're doing.

"And we are doing what we need from our side, the responsibility that we are taking on, with great pain, to make Greece a different country.

"It's been proven now that the crisis is not a Greek crisis. The crisis is a European crisis. So now is the time that we as Europeans need to act decisively and effectively."

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER YVES LETERME

ON SITUATION IN BELGIUM:

"We are in a very different situation from Italy (on our debt to GDP ratio). I am sure that before 2014 we will get it below 90 percent (of GDP).

"Belgium is a country with strong growth."

ON SUNDAY'S DISCUSSIONS ON THE EUROPEAN CRISIS:

"It is essential that by tomorrow morning, when markets open, we have made enough progress so that the credibility of the euro is not in danger."

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn, Julien Toyer, Ilona Wissenbach, John O'Donnell, David Brunnstrom, Robin Emmott, Barbara Lewis and Matt Falloon in Brussels and James Regan in Paris)