BRUSSELS EU leaders nominated Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker to be the next president of the European Commission on Friday, but the job is just one of several top posts to be filled as the EU overhauls its main institutions for the next five years.

Leaders are expected to hold another summit on July 16 or 17 to agree candidates for posts ranging from the foreign affairs chief to the powerful economics commissioner, with a view to getting them approved by the European Parliament before the Commission's current term ends on Oct. 31.

The European Commission, with one commissioner from each of the EU's 28 member states, acts as a civil service. With a staff of around 23,000, it has the sole right to propose legislation and is responsible for enforcing rules on everything from budgets to competition policy and fishing rights.

The EU's biggest economies - France, Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Poland - jostle intensely for the most influential posts, which also include trade, industry, energy, digital affairs and the economy.

As well as the Commission, EU leaders must decide who will succeed Herman Van Rompuy as president of the European Council - the person responsible for chairing the summits that provide the bloc's government and for finding agreement among member states.

It is also possible leaders will appoint a new, permanent president of the Eurogroup, which brings together the finance ministers of states in the single-currency euro zone.

Here are the main positions and potential candidates:

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt is regularly mentioned as a possible successor to Van Rompuy. With a man filling the top Commission post, there is broad agreement that a woman should fill one of the other top jobs, either the council presidency or the high representative for foreign affairs.

The Council presidency was only created following the EU's Lisbon Treaty in 2009. Van Rompuy saw his role as a "facilitator" and proved to be a skilful diplomat, balancing the demands of France and Germany at the height of the debt crisis.

Thorning-Schmidt insists she will not take any of the top jobs. Other names mentioned are Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

Van Rompuy was a dark horse when he emerged in 2009 and it may follow a similar pattern this time. A key consideration is that the job is expected to go to a euro zone country - which could exclude the likes of Thorning-Schmidt - so that the holder can also chair summits of euro zone leaders.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS CHIEF

Also created in 2009, the position is meant to give the European Union a united voice in foreign policy. The post is currently held by Britain's Catherine Ashton.

She had no foreign policy experience when she was unexpectedly named to her post but Ashton has won praise for running the international nuclear talks with Iran.

Her successor may be another woman: Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini or Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva, who has impressed as the commissioner for humanitarian affairs over the past five years. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is also heavily touted and has burnished his credentials in recent months with his energy on the Ukraine crisis. Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt is also a perennial name in the running.

ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS

One of the EU's most powerful roles, the Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner is a budget policeman, running the rule over the finances of the 18 countries in the euro zone.

The commissioner can send budget plans back to national governments, which can face fines if they ignore Commission advice and stray out of line. The role is also critical for driving policy on job creation and economic growth.

Finland's Olli Rehn is leaving the post to become a member of the European Parliament, so Helsinki has nominated former prime minister Jyrki Katainen as a candidate to replace Rehn until the end of the commissioner's mandate in October.

Katainen could seek the post for the 2014-2019 period but will face competition from French former finance minister Pierre Moscovici, who has said he wants the job. Jeroen Dijsselbloem from the Netherlands, who has chaired the Eurogroup since January last year, is also seen as a potential candidate.

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT

Dovetailing with the EU economics chief, the president of the Eurogroup chairs meetings of the 18 members of the single currency euro zone and has a big say in policy coordination.

The Eurogroup gained prominence during the euro zone crisis. France and Germany now want a permanent head to replace the current arrangement of one of the zone's finance ministers combining the role with running his own country's treasury.

Spain is determined to win a senior economics post after losing a seat on the European Central Bank's Governing Council. Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos is seen as the front runner for the Eurogroup presidency, although Dijsselbloem could challenge to stay on if he is backed by his government.

TRADE

The EU's trade chief handles policy for the world's largest trading bloc, currently negotiating accords with around 80 countries including the United States while defusing rows with the likes of China and Russia.

The current trade commissioner Karel De Gucht has said he wants to remain as Belgium's representative in the next Commission but he may not have enough support at home. That could make way for centre-right Belgian politician Marianne Thyssen, although not necessarily for the trade post.

The job could also go to other free-trade advocates such as Britain or Sweden.

ENERGY

Tension with Moscow over Ukraine has highlighted the EU's dependence on Russian gas, so energy will be at the heart of EU decision-making over the next five years.

The goal is to create an "energy union" where electricity and gas flow freely from Amsterdam to Athens, overcoming national interests that block the flow of energy across borders.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has nominated Guenther Oettinger for a second term as Germany's commissioner, preferably keeping his current job on the energy portfolio.

(Editing by Luke Baker and Alastair Macdonald)