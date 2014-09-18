European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen speaks during a news conference on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels in this file photo from June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS A meeting of European Union leaders to discuss growth and jobs will be held next month in Milan, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday, hours after the same spokeswoman said it had been cancelled.

"Correction: EU summit is reconfirmed for 8 October in Milan," spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said on Twitter. On Wednesday the French government said the meeting had been postponed.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, announced the emergency summit on growth and jobs at the end of August. At the time, European leaders said they welcomed the meeting.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer)