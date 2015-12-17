BRUSSELS The European Union is seeking a fair deal that will provide a way out of a complicated questions over the future of Britain's membership in the bloc, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

"We want a fair deal with Britain and this fair deal has to be a fair deal with other countries," Juncker told a briefing in Brussels.

"We'll enter the concrete and vital phase of negotiations with our British colleagues. The Commission is ready to look for other options than the single one proposed by the British prime minister and I'm quite convinced that we will find a solution to that highly complicated question."

(This story corrects the word "communicated" to "complicated" in the final quote)

