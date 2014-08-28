WARSAW Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk is being persuaded by European leaders to take the post of European Council president and is treating the proposal very seriously, Polish government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"European leader are increasingly strongly persuading Donald Tusk to assume the post of president of the European Council," Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska told Reuters.

"The prime minister is treating this proposal very seriously, analysing its consequences for Poland, its security, especially in light of the Ukraine crisis," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, several sources familiar with the selection process said Tusk had emerged as clear favourite for the post when EU leaders meet for a special summit on Saturday.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)