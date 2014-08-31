WASHINGTON The White House on Saturday applauded the European Council's readiness to consider further sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

"We welcome the European Council's consensus today to show strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to prepare further sanctions for consideration in coming days," White House National Security spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said in a statement.

The United States is working with the EU to prepare further sanctions against Russia, she said.

