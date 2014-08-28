Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures as he talks with Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at the parliament in Warsaw August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he was "almost in no danger" of being appointed as the European Union's next high representative for foreign affairs and security at the forthcoming EU leaders' meeting on Saturday.

Sikorski, who is Poland's official candidate for the post, told a state Polish radio that negotiations were still ongoing, and that he was optimistic about the outcome for Poland.

Poland's Prime Minister Tusk has emerged as a frontrunner for the post of President of the European Council, currently occupied by Herman Van Rompuy. It would be highly unlikely for Poland to get two of the senior jobs.

