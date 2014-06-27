BRUSSELS In an unprecedented vote forced on EU leaders by British Prime Minister David Cameron, the European Council voted 26-2 on Friday to nominate Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the executive European Commission, a British official said.

Only Cameron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against. It marked a break with a tradition of filling key roles by consensus and underlined Cameron's strong objections to Juncker and the way in which his candidacy was proposed by the European Parliament.

