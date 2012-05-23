PARIS Germany wants to complement the European Union's budget pact with a growth pact, but the EU cannot create growth by creating more debt, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said in an article in Le Monde published on Wednesday.

"The cause of the economic and financial crisis is the high level of accumulated debt and lack of competitiveness of the countries in crisis," Westerwelle wrote in the French daily.

"Continuing budget consolidation is the indispensable precondition to solving (the crisis)... That is why the budget pact should not be undone," Westerwelle wrote.

His comments suggested Germany's opposition to common euro zone bonds remained steadfast ahead of a 'jobs and growth' summit of EU leaders later on Wednesday at which the topic is likely to be raised.

Berlin is under pressure to give ground over its opposition to additional stimulus measures to revive Europe's moribund economies, with newly elected French President Francois Hollande favouring more of a pro-growth agenda.

Westerwelle said sound economies need to boost growth as much as they need to balance their budgets and that a growth strategy was the responsibility of EU member states.

"Structural reform has to be put in place on a national level in order to restore competitiveness," he wrote.

Westerwelle said a new growth pact should be presented at the EU summit in June.

It should look to reorient the EU budget towards growth, deploy some 80 billion euros worth of unspent structural funds and improve access to investment capital, notably for small and medium-sized companies.

Europe should also boost cross-border infrastructure investment and free trade, he said.

