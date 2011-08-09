ATHENS The euro zone must swiftly implement a July deal to boost its rescue fund in order to show it will do all it can to support the euro and stem a growing global crisis, Greece's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to give the EFSF rescue fund power to buy sovereign bonds on the secondary market and to extend to Greece a new multi-billion euro bailout, with the private sector shouldering part of the burden through a bond swap.

"Implementing the (financing) scheme that was decided in the EU July summit on Greece is even more important now that the global economic crisis has sharpened," Evangelos Venizelos said according to a statement issued by his office after a conference call with top EU and banking officials.

"Venizelos underlined that it is particularly important to implement quickly and comprehensively the decisions on the new role of the EFSF (rescue fund)," the statement issued by his office said, adding that this was crucial for Greece's rescue plan.

Under the plan, private sector creditors are set to take a 21 percent loss on their bond holdings by contributing a total of about 37 billion euro contribution to the rescue package, with the euro zone guaranteeing the principal of the swapped bonds.

Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, Charles Dallara, managing director of banking lobby IIF and EFSF chief Klaus Regling took part in the conference call, the finance ministry said.

