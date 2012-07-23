BRUSSELS Syria's threat to use chemical weapons against foreign intervention is "unacceptable", British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

"This is typical of the complete illusion of this regime, that they are the victims of external aggression," Hague told reporters at a European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. "What is actually happening is their own people are rising up against a brutal police state ... and in any case it is unacceptable to say that they would use chemical weapons under any circumstances".

Syria acknowledged for the first time on Monday it had chemical and biological weapons, saying they could be used if the country faced foreign intervention.

