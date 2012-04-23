LUXEMBOURG The European Union adopted new sanctions against Syria on Monday restricting the export to Syria of luxury products and items that could be used for repression, as bloodshed in the country continued despite a ceasefire.

EU officials were planning to draw up a list of luxury items to restrict, and the list could include items such as caviar, cigars, crystal goods, billiards equipment and perfume, one EU official said.

The restrictions on luxury goods - announced by EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg - are designed to target the family of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in particular his London-born wife Asma.

Emails she exchanged with her husband, obtained last month by Britain's Guardian newspaper, showed they were buying pop music and luxury goods on the Internet during the violence.

A round of sanctions decided in March prevented Asma, as well as the president's mother and sister, from travelling to the EU or shopping with European companies. However, this would not have stopped others from buying European products on her behalf. The emails showed she liked Chanel dresses and Louboutin shoes, and also bought jewels and fancy furniture.

EU officials were not able to give examples of what items that could be used for repression might be covered by the new sanctions.

Since May last year, the EU has imposed visa bans and asset freezes on more than 100 people responsible for or associated with repression. It has also targeted Syria's industry, barring EU companies from doing business with some Syrian oil companies.

A small group of unarmed observers has been in Syria for a week to try to halt 13 months of fighting in which more than 9,000 people have died. The Syrian army killed more than 20 people in Hama on Monday, activists said.

The U.N. Security Council agreed on Saturday to increase the mission to a 300-strong observer team, part of international mediator Kofi Annan's plan to halt the killing and launch a political dialogue between President Bashar al-Assad and opponents seeking his downfall.

