Iraqi forces storm Mosul airport, military base
SOUTH OF MOSUL U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces captured Mosul airport on Thursday, state television said, in a major gain in operations to drive Islamic State from the western half of the city.
BRUSSELS European Union leaders met for a second day of talks on Friday, where 25 of the bloc's 27 countries signed a "fiscal compact" enshrining common debt rules among the 17 members of the euro zone.
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT Turkey-backed rebels have seized the centre of the town of al-Bab from Islamic State, Turkish state media and rebels officials said on Thursday, marking a likely breakthrough in Ankara's drive to wipe out the militant group in northern Syria.
BERLIN Germany's Social Democrats have overtaken Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in an opinion poll carried out by Infratest dimap for the first time since October 2006, ahead of a September federal election.