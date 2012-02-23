BRUSSELS A meeting of senior EU civil servants failed to reach agreement on a draft law that would label fuel from tar sands as more carbon intensive than other types of crude oil, an EU source said on Thursday.

The proposal has stirred furious opposition from Canada, home to massive reserves of crude, most of which is in the form of tar sands, also known as oil sands.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the meeting of EU energy and environmental officials failed to reach a qualified majority under the EU's voting system, which assigns votes according to the populations of the EU's member states.

There were 54 votes in favour of the proposal, 128 votes against and 128 abstentions.

