Volvo Cars relaunches Polestar as standalone electric car brand
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars will make its Polestar Performance business a standalone brand within the group, focusing on electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Thursday that Slovakia's offer of state aid to secure the construction of a 1 billion-pound plant falls within EU guidelines after officials launched a probe.
EU state aid regulators opened an investigation on Wednesday into Slovakia's plan to grant 125 million euros (£108.30 million) to Tata Motors' (TAMO.NS) luxury British arm JLR, saying they had concerns about the legality of the measure.
"Slovakia's offer of State aid is in line with the Commission's regional aid guidelines," the automaker said in a statement.
"Slovakia’s offer of support was a necessary component in Jaguar Land Rovers decision to select Europe rather than Mexico for this investment."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)
TOKYO Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it halted production at a domestic vehicle plant for a day this week after finding the WannaCry ransomware that struck globally last month in its computer network.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favourable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.