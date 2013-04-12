BRUSSELS Tax evasion is causing lost income of around one trillion euros a year in the European Union, the president of the European Council said on Friday, and EU leaders will discuss how to combat the issue at a summit next month.

"We must seize the increased political momentum to address this critical problem," Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, said in a statement broadcast on the Internet.

"Tax evasion is unfair to citizens who work hard and pay their share of taxes for society to work. It is unfair to companies that pay their taxes - but find it hard to compete because others don't."

Van Rompuy's message, and the addition of the issue to the agenda of the summit in Brussels on May 22, will add to pressure on Austria to conform with the rest of the EU on sharing information about bank depositors.

Austria is the only one of the EU's 27 member states unwilling to sign up to EU rules on the automatic exchange of depositor data, with the finance minister intent on protecting Austria's long history of banking secrecy.

EU policymakers say having all EU countries signed up to the EU savings directive, the piece of legislation that calls for sharing of depositor data, will help combat tax evasion.

Luxembourg, which has the biggest banking sector in the EU relative to its gross domestic product, announced earlier this week that it was willing to sign up to the directive from January 1, 2015, leaving Austria as the only stand-out in the EU.

European Union finance ministers, meeting in Dublin on Friday and Saturday, will also discuss the issue, with Germany and other leading member states determined to bring all countries into line and close any tax avoidance loopholes.

Van Rompuy said around one trillion euros was being lost across the EU each year because of tax evasion and avoidance.

"To give you an idea, one trillion euros is about the same as the entire GDP or total income of Spain, the fifth biggest economy of the European Union," he said in his video message.

"It is about the same as the Union's budget for the full seven years ahead. And it is one hundred times more than the loan that was recently agreed for Cyprus."

With taxpayers providing the backstop for the 500 billion euro rescue fund the euro zone has created to tackle the debt crisis, ensuring that tax revenue does not leak out of the system through evasion is all the more pressing.

"Tax evasion is a serious problem for countries that need resources to restore sound public finances," Van Rompuy said.

"The current economic crisis only helps to stress the urgent need for fair and effective tax systems. We simply cannot afford nor tolerate tax complacency."

(Reporting by Luke Baker; Editing by Adrian Croft)