BRUSSELS The European Commission has decided against setting specific fees for telecoms firms seeking access to traditional copper networks as it would mean consumers paying more in ten EU countries.

Telecoms watchdogs in the 27-country European Union will not be required to stick to an 8 euro to 10 euro ($10.48-13.10) price range when setting the fees telecoms operators pay to get access to other operators' traditional copper-based networks, according to a draft EU document seen by Reuters.

The operators that own the copper-based networks have wanted to hike these fees to offset declining revenue, while operators renting the infrastructure have lobbied against any increase.

The European Commission hopes that if former incumbents such as Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Telefonica (TEF.MC), France Telecom FTE.PA and Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) make more money from their legacy copper networks, they will then plough it back into high-speed broadband projects.

EU telecoms chief Neelie Kroes had in November last year proposed that the price band be made mandatory, angering the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC).

BEREC, which consists of the 27 national regulators responsible for implementing the Commission's decisions in their home markets, said last month the price band should not be mandatory.

The Commission's antitrust unit argued against an 8 to 10 euro pricing scale in a document seen by Reuters, saying that the method proposed for meeting that range depends on widely varying costs across the bloc.

It also warned of higher consumer bills.

The Commission's latest draft obtained by Reuters said national authorities can set a price outside the suggested band if they can justify their decision.

Ryan Heath, spokesman for Kroes, declined to comment.

The Commission is set to brief national and government experts on the issue next month before making a final decision. It wants the new prices to be in place by December 2016.

