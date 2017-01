A placard against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) free trade agreement is pictured in Trier, Germany, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

RIGA German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he doubted the European Union would agree on a trade deal with the United States called the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) while President Barack Obama was in office.

The U.S. election takes place in November and Obama's successor is due to take over in Jan. 2017.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)