BRUSSELS European Union regulators have raided cargo train transport services companies in several EU countries on suspicion that the firms may have fixed prices and divided up markets amongst themselves in breach of antitrust rules.

The European Commission said the raids occurred on Tuesday. It did not identify the companies nor the countries but said the alleged activity took place in south eastern Europe.

"The inspections relate to the provision of cargo transport services by operators of block trains who also operate as shipping agents," the EU competition authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for infringing EU rules.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell)