LONDON The European Union's executive European Commission has proposed a tax from January 2014 on financial transactions (FTT) in 11 countries that have agreed to press ahead after a pan-EU plan collapsed.

Following are the key details of the plan.

SCOPE: All transactions by all financial firms on all instruments and markets if there is an "economic link" to the 11-country FTT zone. It will raise 30-35 billion euros a year.

RATE: Set at 0.1 percent for shares and bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements (repos), securities lending agreements, and 0.01 percent on derivatives products. It will be paid by each financial institution involved in the transaction and member states could apply higher rates if they want to.

EXEMPTIONS: Day-to-day financial transactions like credit cards, deposits and spot currency transactions, as is the primary issuing of shares and bonds and units of mutual funds to raise capital.

ANTI-AVOIDANCE: If a firm involved in the transaction is based in the FTT zone, it will be taxed regardless of where the trade takes place. Also, a transaction will be taxed whenever and wherever it takes place if it involves financial instruments issued in one of the 11 countries.

WHO TAKING PART?: The 11 countries comprise Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia and Slovakia

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Mike Peacock)