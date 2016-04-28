BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday stepped up its challenge to Germany's planned road toll on the grounds that it discriminates against foreign drivers, raising the prospect that the matter could eventually be settled in court.

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt's toll, which the German parliament approved in March last year, would charge foreign drivers up to 130 euros (£101) a year to use Germany's Autobahn motorways, which until now have been free. They could also buy short-term passes costing up to 30 euros for 10-day to two-month periods.

German drivers would also pay the toll, which was set to start this year but was postponed after Brussels launched a challenge in June. However, Germans would receive a corresponding reduction in automobile taxes.

The Commission said that contravenes EU rules on equal treatment because German drivers will de facto not pay the toll and the price for short-term passes is disproportionately high for certain vehicles.

"The European Commission calls on Germany to bring its legislation into line with EU law within two months," it said in a statement. "Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the EU."

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)