Margrethe Vestager gestures prior to an address to the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, at the EU Parliament in Brussels October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that it would be very hard to find any settlement to a suspected pricing cartel involving a large number of truck companies.

"My evaluation of the case is that settlements will be extremely difficult," Vestager said, adding that if the case were proved, it would amount to a very serious infringement of EU rules on fair competition.

The European Commission announced earlier that it was investigating heavy and medium duty truck producers on suspicion of colluding on pricing.

