BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
BRUSSELS EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that it would be very hard to find any settlement to a suspected pricing cartel involving a large number of truck companies.
"My evaluation of the case is that settlements will be extremely difficult," Vestager said, adding that if the case were proved, it would amount to a very serious infringement of EU rules on fair competition.
The European Commission announced earlier that it was investigating heavy and medium duty truck producers on suspicion of colluding on pricing.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.