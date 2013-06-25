ANKARA Turkey sees no obstacle to the European Union opening a new chapter in its slow-moving membership talks and expects a "positive outcome" on the issue, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told reporters on Tuesday.

EU diplomats said the EU agreed on Tuesday to revive the talks with Turkey but postponed the actual date of a new round of negotiations by at least four months amid Germany's concerns over Ankara's handling of weeks of protests.

