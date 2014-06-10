BRUSSELS Talks to resolve a row between Russia and Ukraine over gas pricing will only resume on Wednesday, not Tuesday evening as previously planned because of the late arrival of the Russian delegation, the European Commission said in a statement.
Three-way discussions will start in Brussels at 9.30 am (0730 GMT/8.30 a.m. BST) between Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan and Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger after earlier bilateral talks.
