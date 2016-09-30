KIEV The European Union and the United States are trying to make as much progress as possible in negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) before the end of the current administration, a top EU official said on Friday.

"And if it is not possible we have to see what is on the table and possibly take a pause waiting for the next president," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

"Negotiations are continuing and they are very intense," she told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)