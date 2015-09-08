Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
BRUSSELS The European Union has struck a deal with the United States on protecting personal data shared for law enforcement purposes in criminal and terrorism investigations, the bloc's justice chief said on Tuesday.
The so-called "umbrella agreement", following four years of talks between both sides, would protect personal data exchanged between police and judicial authorities and also between companies and law enforcement authorities.
European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said the data sharing agreement was a key step to strengthening Europeans' right to privacy.
"It will in particular guarantee that all EU citizens have the right to enforce their data protection rights in US courts," she said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Sept. 6 that there would be a deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dominic Evans)
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.