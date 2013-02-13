BRUSSELS No commercial sectors have been excluded from the European Union's free trade talks the United States, but the EU will introduce "sensitive sectors" later, EU trade chief Karel De Gucht said on Wednesday.

"We have no explicit carve outs as far as the agenda is concerned but of course we will table a number of sensitive sectors as the negotiations are taking shape," De Gucht told a news conference.

The European Union and the United States plan to start free trade negotiations by the end of June.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Ethan Bilby; editing by Justyna Pawlak)