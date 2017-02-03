Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
VALLETTA European Union leaders expressed concern on Friday about some decisions and attitudes of the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump but decided to engage with Washington just the same, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.
Leaders of the 28 countries making up the European Union met on the Mediterranean island of Malta to discuss migration and the way forward for the EU in the context of Britain's decision to exit the bloc.
"There was concern among the EU 28 on some decisions taken by the new U.S. administration and some attitudes that are being adopted by the said administration," Muscat told a news conference after the first part of the summit.
"There was no sense of anti-Americanism. There was a sense that we need to engage with the U.S. just the same, but we need to show that we cannot stay silent where there are principles involved," he said.
"We have to, and we will speak up when we think these principles are trampled on," he said.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.