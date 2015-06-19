BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel raised the prospect on Friday that talks between Brussels and Washington over a complex EU-U.S. free trade deal may fail.

"I am far from certain that there will be an agreement in the end," Gabriel told the German Book Sellers Broker's Association in Berlin. "It may well be that in the end it fails."

The downbeat comments from Gabriel, who faces dissent within his Social Democrats (SPD) over the so-called Trans Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), come at a time when it is facing new hurdles.

Negotiators had hoped to conclude a deal by the end of 2014, but talks have all but stalled and the European Parliament is so split on the subject it cannot even agree to debate the deal.

Proponents argue that a pact will create a market of 800 million people and ensure Europe and the United States can continue to set the standards of world trade at a time when China and other countries are increasing their economic clout.

But German public support has fallen sharply over the past year, according to an opinion poll, with a growing number of Germans believing the deal will weaken food safety and environmental standards.

Moreover, opposition has broadened beyond the traditional environmental and anti-globalisation groups.

Last week, the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) added its voice to the deal's critics, while the BVMW Mittelstand association -- which represents small-and medium-sized companies -- is also sceptical of the pact in its current form.

Chancellor Angela Merkel remains strongly in favour of the accord and said on Thursday that Berlin still aimed to agree on a political framework for the deal by the end of this year.

But that timeline is looking increasingly shaky.

The United States has prioritised a 12-nation trans-Pacific trade deal. U.S. President Barack Obama won a repreive on Thursday when the U.S. House of Representatives reversed course and approved "fast track" legislation seen as central to the Pacific Rim pact.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin)