A European Union flags flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN Germany and its European partners remain committed to achieving the political framework for a Europe-U.S. free trade deal by the end of this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

At a time of disappointing economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic, the planned Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) could generate new jobs and $100 billion a year in additional output, according to the European Commission.

However, many Germans are wary of the impact of any deal on food standards, auto safety and the environment. Merkel said Germany still wanted to clinch a deal.

"Our common goal remains to establish the political framework for a trans-Atlantic free trade agreement by the end of 2015," Merkel said in a speech to Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers)