BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought on Wednesday to lower expectations for a free trade deal being negotiated between the European Union and the United States, saying a final decision would be based on whether it benefited Europe or not.

EU politicians have become less optimistic about concluding the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) before President Barack Obama leaves office in January 2017. German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described the talks as "frozen up" and cast doubt on whether Washington wants a deal.

"On the one hand we must see our job as developing an ambitious agreement ... On the other hand we must not ratchet up expectations too high," Merkel said at an event hosted by Germany's electronics sector association.

However, she struck a more urgent note later on Wednesday at an event organised by her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"We have to make progress quickly," she said of the TTIP, adding that her party remained committed to it.

Last month, Merkel said she would do everything she could to get talks on the free trade deal completed this year.

Supporters say the TTIP could deliver more than $100 billion worth of economic gains on both sides of the Atlantic. Critics say the pact will hand too much power to big multinationals at the expense of consumers and workers.

A survey published in April by the Bertelsmann Foundation showed waning support for the trade deal in both Germany and the United States after three years of negotiations.

In the United States, leading candidates in the 2016 presidential election campaign, including Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders, have been sharply critical of free trade deals.

