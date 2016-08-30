BRUSSELS Many EU countries have contacted the European Commission to express their support for the planned EU-U.S. free-trade deal (TTIP) after German and French ministers said talks should be ended, the EU trade chief said on Tuesday.

"I do not agree that TTIP negotiations have failed," European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a roundtable of reporters.

"Many countries have contacted us today to ask questions and say that they don't agree with the French. So there will be a debate on these issues," she said. Asked to say how many countries had been in contact, she said "several".

