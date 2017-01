John B. Emerson , newly appointed U.S.ambassador to Germany is pictured at the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN The United States and the European Union are close to bridging differences on many sticking points in negotiations for a free trade deal, U.S. ambassador to Germany John B. Emerson told a German broadcaster on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, we are close to a solution on many points. It will eventually come down to a matter of political will," rbb broadcaster quoted Emerson as saying.

