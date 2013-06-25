BRUSSELS Leaders of the European Union will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the state of Europe's economy and the growing problem of youth unemployment.

Following are some facts and figures about joblessness among people aged under 25 in the European Union:

CURRENT SITUATION:

* 5.6 million young people were officially unemployed in the EU in April, with the overall youth jobless rate 23 percent

* 7.5 million young Europeans between 15 and 24 are not employed, not in education and not in training (NEETs)

* In Greece and Spain, youth unemployment is over 50 percent

* In the last four years, the overall employment rate for young people has fallen 2.1 percentage points to 32.8 percent while the adult rate has fallen just 0.5 points to 68.4 percent, as calculated by the EU statistics agency, Eurostat.

ACTION:

* Investment of 6 billion euros in a "Youth Guarantee"

* Programme will aim to provide a job, training or an apprenticeship within four months of leaving school, full-time education or becoming unemployed

* Three billion euros will come from the European Social Fund and 3 billion euros from the EU budget

* The money will be deployed from 2014-2020

* Main focus on eight member states with the highest levels of youth unemployment: Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain.

SCHEMES IN COUNTRIES WITH LOW YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT:

AUSTRIA

* Youth scheme in place since 2008. Targeted action programmes for under-18s and 19-24 year-olds

* Austrians are guaranteed a job offer, targeted training or state-subsidised employment within six months of their registration as unemployed.

* Austria's overall unemployment rate, which Eurostat put at 4.9 percent in April, is the lowest in the EU. Its youth jobless rate is the lowest after Germany.

GERMANY

* Regulated apprenticeship programmes with both school-based and firm-based training

* Unions and businesses participate alongside state authorities in setting school syllabuses, one of the system's most important factors

* The unemployment rate for under-25s in Germany was 7.5 percent in April by Eurostat's measure, the lowest in the EU. Germany and Austria are the only two EU countries with youth unemployment below 10 percent.

