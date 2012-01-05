LONDON Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L said it agreed a $1.25 billion (805.36 million pound) settlement with Canada's First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) in a deal which will end their dispute over the Kolwezi copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The London-listed miner said on Thursday that it would pay First Quantum $750 million plus a deferred consideration of $500 million to settle legal claims brought forward by First Quantum, the former owner of Kolwezi.

The deal will also see ENRC acquire all of the Canadian company's assets in DR Congo, of which some have disputed ownership, said the Kazakh company.

The dispute between the two companies had been expected to go to trial after a court upheld First Quantum's $2 billion claim in damages for the revoked Congo asset in September.

Shares in FTSE 100 company ENRC gained 5 percent to 698 pence at 12:52 p.m. after the deal was announced, topping the bluechip leader board .FTSE.

"We have gained material assets and clarified the ownership structures in order to facilitate maximum value creation for ENRC's shareholders," Felix Vulis, chief executive of ENRC, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)