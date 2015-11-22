German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
PARIS French private equity firm Eurazeo (EURA.PA) is buying Irish group Fintrax, a provider of VAT refunds for tourists, French daily Le Figaro reported.
Eurazeo declined to comment on the report which was published on the front page of the business section of Le Figaro's Monday edition made available to Reuters.
Further details were not immediately available.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.