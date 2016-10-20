A shop cash register is seen with both Sterling and Euro currency in the till at the border town of Pettigo, Ireland October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON The euro fell to a four-month low and German Bund yields headed back towards zero after a brief jump on Thursday as the European Central Bank cooled talk of any withdrawal of their monetary stimulus.

Investors initially appeared disappointed when ECB president Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss extending its bond-buying scheme beyond its scheduled end date in March 2017.

Bond yields - which have been edging up in recent weeks after media reports that the ECB might "taper" or scale back its scheme - nudged higher with the strengthening single currency.

But those moves were quickly reversed when Draghi said that the governing council had not discussed "tapering", and committed to pursuing substantial asset purchases aimed at spurring growth and inflation.

"What was most interesting today was not what the ECB did discuss – which appears to have been very little – but what they didn't, being an extension of asset purchases beyond March 2017 or tapering of asset purchases," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

The single currency rose 0.5 percent to a six-day high of $1.1040 EUR=, but quickly gave up those gains to hit a four-month low of $1.0932.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- initially rose as much as 3 basis points (bps) to touch a day's high of 0.07 percent DE10YT=TWEB, before reversing that increase. At 1400 GMT, yields were 2 bps lower at a 10-day low of 0.015 percent.

Shorter-dated German yields DE2YT=TWEB made it to a one-month high of minus 0.64 percent, before falling back but were still slightly higher on the day at minus 0.66 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 equity index fell sharply but rose off its lows and was trading 0.25 percent higher by 1400 GMT.

"They are thinking about how they can best deliver the policy they want. Like last year, there's likely to be a big build up to the December meeting," Investec Asset Management's head of multi-asset absolute return, Russell Silberston, said.

"We think they will extend QE by another six months and the reason for that is that while the economy is doing okay, the euro on a trade-weighted basis has rallied a long way which has tightened conditions."

Markets had been on edge in recent weeks after Bloomberg reported this month that the ECB would probably wind down the monthly 80 billion euro ($90 billion) quantitative easing (QE) scheme gradually before its end.

The ECB immediately responded by saying its decision-making body had not discussed reducing the pace of purchases, and Draghi reaffirmed that stance on Thursday.

"Every central bank doesn't undo all of the potential good they've achieved through QE by scaring the market with an exit that's going to cause financial market volatility or stress in the bond markets," Penn Mutual Asset Management's CIO, Mark Heppenstall, said.

"So I think the ECB will be cautious about the path going forward, trying not to stir up markets too much."

(Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by London markets team; Editing by Louise Ireland)