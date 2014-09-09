BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
PARIS A stronger euro is justification for an easier monetary policy, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview with the Robert Schuman Foundation think tank.
Coeure said that while the euro zone was not experiencing deflation, the level of inflation was currently "weak, too weak", with one recent factor in that being the strength of the euro.
"One should note here that when the ECB says its does not have any exchange rate goal (because it mainly has an inflation goal) that clearly does not stop it from taking developments in the exchange rate into account in its analysis and actions," he said in the interview, posted on the ECB's website.
"All things being equal, a stronger euro justifies a more accommodating monetary policy," he added.
(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Andrew Callus)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.