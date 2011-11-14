LONDON Investors are worried weaker European countries could introduce capital controls, smothering economic recovery and non-domestic demand for their bonds, if fears of a possible break-up of the euro zone were realised.

"If they are seriously considering a breakup of the euro we have to be cognisant of the imposition of draconian capital controls," said Michael Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L).

Angela Merkel, French officials and the EU's executive Commission all tried to quash talk of a possible shrinking of the euro area on Thursday, although the German Chancellor and French President Nicolas Sarkozy raised the possibility last week that Greece might leave the single currency.

EU sources told Reuters that French and German officials had held informal discussions on a two-speed Europe with a more tightly integrated and possibly smaller euro zone and a looser outer circle.

"I have to say I wonder how long all the single market criteria can stand up in this environment," Darren Williams, senior European economist at Alliance Bernstein said.

If the euro zone were to fragment, investors fear governments could impose heavy constraints on foreign exchange through quotas or taxes, to prevent runs on reinstated national currencies, potentially undermining intra-European trade and shattering economic growth prospects.

"If you assume that Italy has a large enough domestic investor base that can readily finance the Italian government, then imposing some sort of restrictions which mean they have to buy Italian assets rather than channelling capital abroad has to be a logical temptation," Williams said.

Most of the investors contacted by Reuters criticised Merkel and Sarkozy for airing highly controversial hypothetical scenarios for the future of the euro zone while Italy -- its third largest economy -- battles to keep its funding costs under 8 percent.

"The fact that they do not realise the crucial role they have to play in setting sentiment and managing their own PR is quite disturbing," Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of fixed income strategy at ING Investment Management said.

"We have gone from bad to worse with respect to not speaking with one voice... this is another example of a topic which might be discussed behind closed doors but by leaking this or explicitly suggesting this could happen, you are feeding into a feeling of despair among investors that they really don't know where this is going or where it will end," he said.

Until there is a firm commitment from a credible institution to support Italy's dysfunctional government debt market, strategists advising on the allocations hundreds of billions of dollars of client cash said the country would remain firmly-off-limits.

ALTERNATIVE BUBBLES

Others warn of bubbles in other bond markets or asset classes as funds scramble for alternatives to Italy, once one of the world's most liquid bond markets.

"The bonds investors will be buying instead become arguably more over-valued whether it's U.S. Treasuries or German Bunds... Once you did get a resolution, you would get a sell-off in that market. So where the actual risk is depends very much on your time horizons," Frances Hudson, a global strategist at Standard Life Investments (SL.L), said.

Some hedge funds may have taken a punt on Italian sovereign debt, pursuing the high yields and betting that the crisis will reach a resolution without the need to mark down the bonds, Hudson said, although most pension funds would be warned against such trades by risk committees who have essentially shut many investment managers out of peripheral bond markets.

ING's Nieuwenhuijzen said a handful of his firm's dynamically managed funds have taken opportunities to take relative positions on weaker euro zone countries but ING has no plans to change its defensive stance against these laggards.

"We are generally underweight in what everyone calls peripheral bonds, that has been in place for a while. Compared to other peripheries like Spain, Italy looks like good value."

The largest money managers appear to have put their portfolios on a war footing well ahead of the crisis, with few admitting to being caught with big exposures to risk assets that have gone bad in the current turmoil.

"Obviously we're trying to position our clients as well as we can and mandates where we have the ability to move out of risk assets, we've done so to quite a large extent... with decent exposures in short duration bonds, cash, gold and other diversifying assets," said Michael Dobson, Chief Executive at British blue chip fund manager Schroders (SDR.L).

"Don't think for one minute we're complacent about this...it is a very, very concerning situation in Europe and it's getting worse," he said.

However, the Schroders boss also sounded an optimistic note.

"Once we come out of this crisis in Europe, which we will, there will be great opportunities," he said.

(Editing by Alexander Smith)